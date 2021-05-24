Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) had its target price lifted by HSBC from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cable giant’s stock. HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close.
CMCSA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.
Shares of CMCSA opened at $55.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast has a fifty-two week low of $37.77 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a market cap of $252.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.54.
In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 29,178 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group now owns 13,225 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,062 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 14,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
About Comcast
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
