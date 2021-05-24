Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,385 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAH. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonic Automotive by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAH opened at $48.51 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 2.57. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $56.07.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.39%.

In other Sonic Automotive news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 13,029 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $640,505.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,522.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeff Dyke sold 32,547 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,627,350.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 858,153 shares in the company, valued at $42,907,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,905 shares of company stock worth $5,430,926. Company insiders own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sonic Automotive from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.60.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

