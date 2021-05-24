Comerica Bank Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of Trustmark worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 572,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 14,251 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,148,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 21,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.21. Trustmark Co. has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $36.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Trustmark had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trustmark Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 35.94%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

