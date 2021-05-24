Comerica Bank Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,064 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Agora were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of API. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agora in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Agora by 258.4% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,802,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Agora in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,680,000. Finally, Discovery Value Fund increased its stake in Agora by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 1,444,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,133,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Agora alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on API shares. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Agora in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

Agora stock opened at $41.44 on Monday. Agora, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.60 and a twelve month high of $114.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.04.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $33.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.70 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 74.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agora, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agora Profile

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for Agora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.