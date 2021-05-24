Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HTHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after acquiring an additional 34,629 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Cephei Capital Management Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,064,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in Huazhu Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Huazhu Group by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 84,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

HTHT opened at $56.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.22. Huazhu Group Limited has a 1 year low of $29.94 and a 1 year high of $64.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.67 and a beta of 1.57.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). Huazhu Group had a negative return on equity of 25.84% and a negative net margin of 20.03%. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates hotels under its own brands, such as Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, HanTing Hotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Orange Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Manxin Hotel, Madison Hotel, Joya Hotel, and Blossom Hill Hotels & Resorts.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT).

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.