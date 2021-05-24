Comerica Bank Sells 2,260 Shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,703 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 1,662.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 163,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 153,754 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems in the fourth quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $25,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,314.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NTCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

NTCT opened at $27.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 109.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.82. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $31.91.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

