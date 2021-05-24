Comerica Bank Sells 623 Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USNA. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Prairiewood Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 3,571 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total transaction of $337,495.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,571 shares in the company, valued at $337,495.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,476 shares of company stock worth $1,857,299 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

NYSE:USNA opened at $101.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.19. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.30 and a 1 year high of $103.67.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $307.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.40 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 32.54% and a net margin of 10.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

