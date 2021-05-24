Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 584 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,738,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619,554 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $94,979,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,792,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 89.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,469,000 after buying an additional 560,471 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LYV opened at $89.26 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.21 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 1,833.44% and a negative net margin of 234.83%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.83, for a total value of $7,550,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 955,969 shares in the company, valued at $84,918,726.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

