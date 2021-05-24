Commerce Bank Has $832,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 564 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Snap-on by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,507 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Snap-on by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 682,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,845,000 after acquiring an additional 48,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after acquiring an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth about $20,753,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Sunday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.83.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $249.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.47. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $127.39 and a twelve month high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 18.13%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total value of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,385,124.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

