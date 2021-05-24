Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $77.30

Shares of Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.30 and last traded at $77.25, with a volume of 14360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Commonwealth Bank of Australia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $136.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Commonwealth Bank of Australia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments.

