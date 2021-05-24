Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

Several research analysts have commented on CYH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 330,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 267,013 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth $155,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at about $4,262,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 83,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CYH traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,690,473. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.91. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $15.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.95.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

