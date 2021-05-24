Connable Office Inc. Cuts Holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Connable Office Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,346 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 3,195,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,070,000 after buying an additional 1,974,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $32,688,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,545,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,462,000 after purchasing an additional 795,500 shares during the period. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $10,591,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,326,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,737,000 after purchasing an additional 481,059 shares during the period. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $21.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $26.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 2.05.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. As a group, research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.74%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Compass Point raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.55.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

