Connable Office Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 658.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,406,000 after buying an additional 10,919,935 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,178,000 after buying an additional 3,001,848 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,670,000 after buying an additional 2,839,058 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,808,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KeyCorp news, CEO Christopher M. Gorman sold 101,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $2,179,170.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KeyCorp stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $10.47 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is presently 58.73%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.04.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

