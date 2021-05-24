Connable Office Inc. Raises Holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Connable Office Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,081 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,066 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,365 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 20,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,048,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. 60.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $2,532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,126,560. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $49.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.40. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.47.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $90.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.14 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 9.33%. Analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

