Connable Office Inc. Reduces Stock Position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCMP. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $132,376,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $64,911,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $48,260,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,477,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $526,123,000 after buying an additional 173,621 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,307,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,807,000 after buying an additional 128,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CCMP. Citigroup boosted their price target on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded CMC Materials from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on CMC Materials from $198.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.13.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $151.38 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.67. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.53 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $290.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.59 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a positive return on equity of 20.99%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

CMC Materials Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

