Connable Office Inc. Sells 104 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after buying an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $184,142,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $173,932,000. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $3,154,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter valued at $121,479,000. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $310.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.13.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $298.19 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $229.17 and a 12 month high of $327.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $65.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.60%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.