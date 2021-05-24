Connable Office Inc. Sells 121 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Connable Office Inc. cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,534,862 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $2,875.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,504.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,294.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,277.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1,982.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,351.65 and a 1 year high of $2,431.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

