Connable Office Inc. Sells 4,094 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,094 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Terex were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Terex by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 1.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Terex by 20.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Terex by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Terex during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TEX opened at $50.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.74 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.27. Terex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $55.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.27.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $864.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.19 million. Terex had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 8.34%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Terex’s payout ratio is 369.23%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Terex to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Terex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

In related news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 10,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $422,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 17,584 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $749,254.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 753,552 shares in the company, valued at $32,108,850.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 208,907 shares of company stock worth $10,316,789. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers principally under the Terex and Genie brand names.

