Connable Office Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Granite Construction by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,141,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,759,000 after purchasing an additional 196,764 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Granite Construction by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after acquiring an additional 112,677 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Granite Construction by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 874,146 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,366,000 after acquiring an additional 44,379 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,610,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Granite Construction by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 376,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after acquiring an additional 88,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised shares of Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 1.54. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Granite Construction had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $945.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

