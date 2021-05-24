Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.81% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.30.

Shares of ED stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.62. Consolidated Edison has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $83.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,576 customers in parts of Manhattan.

