Contrasting ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and ProSight Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.66 billion 2.04 $1.76 billion N/A N/A ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.04

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enstar Group and ProSight Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00

ProSight Global has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.72%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

66.1% of Enstar Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.8% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and ProSight Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group 77.04% 40.31% 10.43% ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49%

Summary

Enstar Group beats ProSight Global on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. The company engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The company operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About ProSight Global

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

