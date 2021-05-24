Copperleaf Capital LLC Invests $946,000 in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Copperleaf Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Quadratic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 166.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadratic Capital Management LLC now owns 35,927,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,339,000 after buying an additional 22,461,332 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,822,000. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,126,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,828,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,395,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,620,000 after acquiring an additional 584,686 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.26. 57,009 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,019,151. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.61. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $58.67 and a 52 week high of $62.63.

