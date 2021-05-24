Copperleaf Capital LLC Sells 230 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperleaf Capital LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 25.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,384,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $341,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 70,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after buying an additional 30,812 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $421.17. 233,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,484,648. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $296.49 and a one year high of $424.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $415.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $387.11.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

