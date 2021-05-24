CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stake Cut by Amica Retiree Medical Trust

Amica Retiree Medical Trust cut its position in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.44.

COR stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, hitting $120.37. 2,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,497. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $122.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 93.72%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.66%.

In related news, CEO Paul E. Szurek sold 14,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $1,607,159.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,061,822.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $486,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,583,912.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,257 shares of company stock valued at $5,387,496. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

