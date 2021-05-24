Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corporacion America Airports SA is a focused on acquiring, developing and operating airport concessions. The Company is a private sector airport operator. It operates primarily in Latin America, Europe and Eurasia. Corporacion America Airports SA is based in Luxembourg. “

NYSE:CAAP opened at $5.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average is $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Corporación América Airports has a 12 month low of $1.72 and a 12 month high of $6.37. The firm has a market cap of $921.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 3.20.

Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.14. Corporación América Airports had a negative net margin of 63.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.96%. Research analysts predict that Corporación América Airports will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Stokes Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Corporación América Airports during the first quarter worth $125,000. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corporación América Airports Company Profile

CorporaciÃ³n AmÃ©rica Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 52 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly knwona as A.C.I. Airports International S.Ã r.l. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

