Cortex Reaches One Day Volume of $4.45 Million (CTXC)

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Cortex coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00000440 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market capitalization of $43.51 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cortex has traded 39.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00064763 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 89.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 43.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.00 or 0.00985201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 59.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.49 or 0.09858310 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.55 or 0.00084763 BTC.

About Cortex

Cortex (CTXC) is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official website is www.cortexlabs.ai . The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the exchanges listed above.

