Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $37.53

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.53, but opened at $36.71. Coursera shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 6,229 shares trading hands.
COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,011,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)
Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.
