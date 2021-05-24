Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Shares Gap Down to $37.53

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $37.53, but opened at $36.71. Coursera shares last traded at $37.59, with a volume of 6,229 shares trading hands.

COUR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Coursera in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,011,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,500,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,537,000. Finally, NEA Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the 1st quarter valued at about $952,060,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Coursera Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

