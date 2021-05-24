Credit Suisse Group Increases L Brands (NYSE:LB) Price Target to $74.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on L Brands from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on L Brands from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $63.27.

LB stock opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day moving average is $50.63. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.75. L Brands has a twelve month low of $13.18 and a twelve month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 116.72% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Analysts predict that L Brands will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 75,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $4,138,266.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,537,294.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia S. Bellinger acquired 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.53 per share, with a total value of $199,906.98. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,666 shares in the company, valued at $199,906.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock valued at $182,611,443 in the last 90 days. 17.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in L Brands by 28.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 45,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,200 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in L Brands by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 240,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 48,347 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

