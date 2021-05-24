Critical Comparison: Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV)

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allison Transmission and Canoo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 2.33 $299.00 million $2.62 16.89 Canoo $2.55 million 713.32 -$89.81 million ($1.39) -5.51

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Canoo. Canoo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.7% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.5% of Canoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Canoo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Allison Transmission and Canoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allison Transmission 13.78% 37.83% 6.19% Canoo N/A -40.90% -23.35%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Allison Transmission and Canoo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allison Transmission 1 5 1 0 2.00 Canoo 1 1 1 0 2.00

Allison Transmission currently has a consensus price target of $44.86, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. Canoo has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.66%. Given Canoo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canoo is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Risk & Volatility

Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canoo has a beta of 0.23, meaning that its share price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Canoo on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc., a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology. It intends to serve small businesses, independent contractors, service technicians, retailers, corporations, logistics companies, fleet managers, and others. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

