Critical Comparison: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) & Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) and Lekoil (OTCMKTS:LEKOF) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Range Resources and Lekoil’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $1.97 billion 1.86 -$711.78 million ($0.09) -156.44 Lekoil $48.03 million N/A -$11.58 million N/A N/A

Lekoil has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Range Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Lekoil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources -40.04% 2.27% 0.67% Lekoil N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Range Resources has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lekoil has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Range Resources and Lekoil, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 4 9 7 0 2.15 Lekoil 0 0 0 0 N/A

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $10.28, indicating a potential downside of 27.00%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Lekoil.

Summary

Range Resources beats Lekoil on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Lekoil

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin. The company has a strategic alliance agreement with NAMCOR Exploration and Production (PTY) Limited. Lekoil Limited was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lagos, Nigeria.

