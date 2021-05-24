Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$17.75 to C$18.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.07.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of CROMF stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.78.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high-quality grocery- and pharmacy-anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed-use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.