Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$18.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its price objective increased by CIBC from C$16.75 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$17.50.

Shares of TSE CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$16.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$12.38 and a one year high of C$17.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 177.30%.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

