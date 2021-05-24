CryptEx Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.41 Million (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.41 million and $40,582.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.64 or 0.00044273 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 35.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,676.04 or 1.00239858 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00035227 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00080430 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000924 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000630 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptEx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

