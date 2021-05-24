CryptoSoul Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,033.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 24th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $253,047.43 and $2,033.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 49.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00050432 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00267735 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000700 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008293 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00035060 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00008272 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 36.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 297,434,484 coins and its circulating supply is 291,341,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

