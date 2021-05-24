CSFB Increases The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$84.00

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its target price upped by CSFB from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$86.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$87.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Cormark reiterated a na rating and set a C$82.00 price objective (down from C$83.00) on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$86.29.

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$88.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$160.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$84.49 and a 200 day moving average of C$76.50. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of C$54.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.84.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$10.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.1408163 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.94%.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

