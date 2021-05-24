CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

