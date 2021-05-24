CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Outperform

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $45.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CUBE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CubeSmart from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.60.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.37. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $43.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.07%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,824,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.6% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after buying an additional 18,945 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,897,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,429,000 after buying an additional 69,735 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 515,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 889,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,633,000 after buying an additional 47,614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also: Bar Chart

Analyst Recommendations for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit