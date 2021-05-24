Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,217 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its holdings in Chevron by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price objective on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.74.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $104.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,682,016. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The company has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

