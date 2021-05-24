Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 673.8% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Shares of CARR stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.45. The company had a trading volume of 10,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $45.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.92%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.20.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Article: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.