Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 213,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,957,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,985,358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701,750 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 805.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,752,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,074,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227,648 shares during the period. 71.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $936,775.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,574.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,328,230 shares of company stock worth $92,610,777. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.31.

The Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,001,675. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $31.63 and a 12 month high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $130.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.