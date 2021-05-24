D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,996 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $8,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 75.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CL opened at $84.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 298.80% and a net margin of 15.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

