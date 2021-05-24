D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 229.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,896 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,684 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 6,053.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in D.R. Horton by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,543,000 after acquiring an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $38,474.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,509. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total value of $450,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $380,704.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,419 shares of company stock worth $2,017,096 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

DHI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,258,234. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.93 and a 1 year high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.35. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.14.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

