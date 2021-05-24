Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to announce $2.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dana’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.22 billion. Dana posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.57 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $9.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Dana’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

DAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Dana from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays upgraded shares of Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of NYSE:DAN opened at $26.72 on Monday. Dana has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $28.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.18 and a 200-day moving average of $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Dana’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

In other Dana news, EVP Aziz Aghili sold 46,500 shares of Dana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $1,209,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $689,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dana in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dana by 916.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the first quarter worth $230,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

