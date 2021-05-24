Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th.

Danaos has a dividend payout ratio of 15.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Danaos to earn $15.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

DAC stock opened at $62.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.86. Danaos has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $68.75.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Danaos had a net margin of 86.41% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The company had revenue of $132.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.01 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaos will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Danaos from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Fearnley Fonds began coverage on Danaos in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

