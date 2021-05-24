Davidson Investment Advisors Has $695,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Davidson Investment Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,173 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $59.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $67.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day moving average of $52.10.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

