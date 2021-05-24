DDKoin Price Reaches $0.58 (DDK)

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 24th. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.58 or 0.00001520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DDKoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $996,355.15 and approximately $16,330.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000199 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00014484 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00009138 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 41.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00016265 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009936 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003100 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005582 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DDKoin is medium.com/@ddkofficial . The official website for DDKoin is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

Buying and Selling DDKoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

