Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,111 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up 4.3% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $22,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.87.

Shares of DE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $359.80. The stock had a trading volume of 60,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,241. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $112.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $377.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.69. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 16.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.43%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

