Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Oakview Capital Management L.P.

Oakview Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up about 8.7% of Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Oakview Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $23,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,133.3% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 52,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $358.77. 49,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,729,241. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 16.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

DE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $331.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $403.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.87.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

