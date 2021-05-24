DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 5.3%

Posted by on May 24th, 2021

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 27,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,455,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:DMTK)

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit