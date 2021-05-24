DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) were up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.42. Approximately 27,603 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,455,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DMTK shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. BTIG Research started coverage on DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.17.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 0.82.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative return on equity of 38.55% and a negative net margin of 631.63%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, COO Claudia Ibarra sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $121,647.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total value of $3,479,028.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 207,359 shares of company stock valued at $8,525,074 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DermTech by 74.8% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of DermTech in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

