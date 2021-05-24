Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Get Compagnie Financière Richemont alerts:

OTCMKTS:CFRUY traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,305. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.87. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $11.07.

Compagnie FinanciÃ¨re Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, Asia Pacific, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Financière Richemont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.