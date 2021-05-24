Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Severn Trent (LON:SVT)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Severn Trent has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,421 ($31.63).

Get Severn Trent alerts:

Shares of SVT stock opened at GBX 2,505 ($32.73) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £6.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,437.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 632.55, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.54. Severn Trent has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,148 ($28.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,593 ($33.88).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of GBX 60.95 ($0.80) per share. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $40.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is currently 2.11%.

Severn Trent Company Profile

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.6 million households and businesses in the Midlands and Wales.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Trent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Trent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.